Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell crushed for Rondale Moore, Jefferson progressing

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the New England Patriots for joint practices this week at TCO Performance Center, ahead of Saturday's preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said before Wednesday's practice he's gutted for Rondale Moore, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last Saturday's preseason game on a punt return. Justin Jefferson is back to participating in walkthroughs, and is close to practicing after suffering a left hamstring injury.



The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the New England Patriots for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday at TCO Performance Center ahead of Saturday’s preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

New England Patriots in town

What we know:

For Patriots’ coach Mike Vrabel, it’s his second time back in the Twin Cities before the regular season. He was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans when they visited Eagan in 2023. Kevin O’Connell said it was a no-brainer to bring Vrabel and the Patriots in this week.

After all, there are a few other connections. Former Vikings’ players Stefon Diggs, Garrett Bradbury and Joshua Dobbs are all now with New England.

"We had a really good experience in 2023. He was one of my first calls as soon as he got the job to talk about coming here," O’Connell said.

The two teams practiced for about two hours on Wednesday. They’ll have another workout Thursday.

‘I’m crushed for Rondale’

What they're saying:

O’Connell gave his first public comments Wednesday since the team put Rondale Moore on injured reserve. Moore suffered a season-ending left knee injury on his first play of last Saturday’s preseason game, fielding a punt return. He was on the ground for several minutes before being carted off.

Moore missed all of last season with the Arizona Cardinals after tearing his right ACL in a joint practice. With the Vikings, he figured to be a weapon on special teams and get in the mix at wide receiver with his speed.

"Crushed for Rondale and all he had done since he got here is do everything right. As I told him, we don’t always have answers and things don’t always need to make sense," O’Connell said. "I have no doubt Rondale will be back better than ever."

Justin Jefferson progressing

Why you should care:

O’Connell said before Wednesday’s practice a handful of players would be out. That included Justin Jefferson, who has returned to the field for walkthroughs, but is still nursing a left hamstring injury. O’Connell said he’s progressing.

"We hope to reassess early next week," O’Connell said.

C.J. Ham and Andrew Van Ginkel sat out Wednesday, resting some minor injuries from the first preseason game. Harrison Smith was out with an illness.