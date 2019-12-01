Vikings-Chargers game on December 15 gets flexed out of prime time for Bills-Steelers

A week 15 matchup between the Vikings and Chargers that was set to be featured on national television has been dropped from the Sunday night lineup for another game.

Instead, Sunday Night Football on NBC will feature a matchup between the Bills and Steelers on December 15.

The Vikings game will be shifted instead from the prime-time slot to earlier in the day at 3:05 p.m. The Bills-Steelers game was originally scheduled in the noon slate of games before it was swapped in.

The Sunday night game would have been the Vikings fourth prime-time game of the year. The team's third prime-time game will come on Monday when they are featured on ESPN's Monday Night Football against the Seahawks.

The team's final national game will come at home versus the Packers in Week 16, which will also be a Monday night game.