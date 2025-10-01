Vikings will face Dillon Gabriel, not Joe Flacco, Sunday against Browns

article

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are in London to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in the second of two straight international games. The Vikings' defense will face a rookie quarterback in Dillon Gabriel, with Joe Flacco benched. The Vikings will be without three starters on the offensive line against Myles Garrett and the Browns' defense.



The Minnesota Vikings have made the trip from Dublin to London, where they’ll face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings don’t mind playing there as they seek their third straight victory in London. Last Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park was the first setback on international soil under O’Connell.

Dillon Gabriel to start Sunday

What we know:

The Vikings’ defense will be preparing for a rookie quarterback on Sunday. The Browns announced Dillon Gabriel will replace Joe Flacco. Cleveland is off to a 1-3 start, and Flacco is averaging 203 yards per game, with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also bene sacked nine times.

Gabriel was a third round pick by the Browns, and has thrown a total of four passes in two games. But in a standout career at Oregon, he had 63 starts and passed for more than 18,000 yards. He also gives the Browns an added weapon with his speed and mobility.

"Joe is a veteran quarterback and he’s seen just about everything in the NFL. They’ve got a great staff and a great group, so they’ll have Dillon prepared to play against our defense. Had a tremendous college career, he can make all the throws," O’Connell said Wednesday.

Carson Wentz tours Ware

The backstory:

The Vikings arrived to London earlier this week, and players had an off day on Tuesday. Carson Wentz went to the nearby town of Ware, getting a haircut and a round of golf in. He’ll be making his third start Sunda, coming off 350 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss to the Steelers in London.

What’s his goal this week? A more enjoyable plane ride home.

"A win would be great. A win," Wentz said.

Offensive line in shambles?

Why you should care:

The Vikings’ first injury report for the Browns came out Wednesday, and the offensive line is in tough shape. They’re already without three starters in Brian O’Neill, Donovan Jackson and Ryan Kelly. Michael Jurgens (hamstring) also didn’t practice, and Christian Darrisaw got a rest day.

Fullback C.J. Ham (knee) was a full participant after starting the season on injured reserve. The Vikings’ offensive line is beat up, and faces a tall task Sunday against Myles Garrett and the Browns.

With three starters out las tweek, Wentz got sacked seven times and faced pressure throughout the game. Both of his interceptions were on tipped passes under duress.