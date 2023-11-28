Vikings activating Justin Jefferson from IR

article

Justin Jefferson is back, but we’ll still have to wait a week to see him in a game.

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Tuesday they are activating Jefferson from injured reserve. Jefferson had missed seven straight games after suffering a right hamstring injury in the Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vikings opened Jefferson’s 21-day practice window on Nov. 8, so they had until Wednesday to activate him. O’Connell told reporters Tuesday afternoon Jefferson was very close to playing on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, but they wanted to be extra cautious with their star receiver as they’re now on a bye week.

Jefferson is expected to be back at practice in a full capacity next week, and he should return Dec. 10 at the Las Vegas Raiders. Before the injury, he was one of the top receivers in the NFL. He had 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

Jefferson was a First-Team All-Pro pick last season after leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards. He's been a Pro Bowl pick in each of his first three seasons.

Jefferson's return couldn't come at a better time, with the Vikings falling to 6-6 after a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Vikings are still chasing the Detroit Lions in the NFC North Division, and fighting to stay in the Wild Card race with five regular season games to play.

What remains uncertain amid Jefferson’s return is who will be throwing to him in Las Vegas. Joshua Dobbs is now 2-2 with the Vikings at quarterback, but has seven turnovers in his last two games. Dobbs had four interceptions in Monday night’s loss to the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. He has 10 interceptions on the season between eight starts with the Arizona Cardinals, and now with the Vikings.

O’Connell could turn back to rookie Jaren Hall, who led a promising drive at Atlanta before having to leave with a concussion after a hard hit just shy of the goal line. He could also go with Nick Mullens, who is healthy after a back injury put him on IR. But he has not played meaningful snaps in a long time.