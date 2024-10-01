Vikings 2024 team has same point differential in 4 games as 1998 team

article

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-0 after a 31-29 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Almost nobody could’ve predicted a 4-0 start to the season, but now the Vikings have a chance to be 5-0 at their bye week if they can get past the New York Jets in London on Sunday. After the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Detroit Lions Monday night, the Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs are the lone undefeated teams left in the NFL.

A stat went across social media Tuesday that might throw the fanbase in a tizzy. The Vikings have a plus-57 point differential through four games. That happens to be the exact point differential through four games the 1998 team, led by Randall Cunningham and Randy Moss, had. We all know how that season ended, no need to start that conversation.

Why it matters

Those of us old enough to remember know that the Vikings’ 1998 team finished the regular season 15-2 and were the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They got to the title game, only to lose to the Atlanta Falcons. Not only should the Vikings have won that game, if not for Gary Anderson going wide left, they arguably would’ve won the Super Bowl that year if they had gotten there.

How this year’s team got here

The Vikings beat the Giants 28-6 in Week 1. They handled the San Francisco Giants 23-17 in Week 2. They blasted the Houston Texans 34-7 in Week 3. They hit the Packers in the mouth Sunday, getting out to a 28-0 lead. They had to hang on for a 31-29 victory, but they did.

How have they done it? With Sam Darnold, and a dominant defense. Darnold leads the NFL through four games with 11 touchdown passes. The defense is second in the NFL with 10 takeaways, and is tied for the league lead with eight interceptions. They picked off Jordan Love three times on Sunday. They also lead the NFL with 17 sacks.

What’s next

The Vikings face the Jets on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur, then get a well-deserved week off. There's a lot of football left, but the players feel it's a special team early in the season. The results so far certainly reflect that. It's the Vikings' first 4-0 start since 2016.