Unrivaled basketball coming to Minneapolis: Season 3 games set for Target Center

The Brief Unrivaled announced its first-ever games in Minneapolis at Target Center on Jan. 24, 2027. Minneapolis is the fifth city to be featured for the 3-on-3 league, spear-headed by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier. The games will be simulcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.



Unrivaled is bringing its season three tour to Minneapolis for the first time ever.

Unrivaled heads to Minneapolis

What we know:

Women's basketball is coming to Target Center in a big way, as Unrivaled announced it will host season three games in Minneapolis on Jan. 24, 2027.

The announcement was made Sept. 17, 2026, making Minneapolis the fifth city revealed through "Unrivaled on Tour with Ally," the league's month-long, cross-country bus tour engaging fans in each of its season three tour markets, according to the league. The remaining host cities will be announced as the tour continues through early October.

Tickets and how to watch

What you can do:

Tickets for the back-to-back event featuring four clubs go on sale at 4 p.m. CT, available via AXS and unrivaled.basketball/tours/2027/minneapolis. Unrivaled newsletter subscribers get exclusive presale access from 3–4 p.m. CT — fans must subscribe at unrivaled.basketball/newsletter to receive that information.

The games will be simulcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max, with timing subject to change. Participating clubs will be announced at a later date.

What they're saying:

Target Center's leadership is welcoming the news with open arms.

"Minneapolis has a deep passion for women's basketball and we're thrilled to welcome Unrivaled to Target Center for the first time," said Amy Rahja, General Manager of Target Center. "This is an exciting opportunity to bring some of the world's best players to our city and give fans a chance to experience the energy and innovation of Unrivaled live. We're proud to partner with Unrivaled and look forward to creating an unforgettable night for basketball fans across the Twin Cities."

Unrivaled Co-Founder Napheesa Collier also shared her excitement about bringing the league to her home market.

"Bringing Unrivaled right to the amazing fans in Minneapolis is something we've been dreaming of since day one of the league, and we're grateful for the city and Target Center's support in making this possible," said Collier. "I have no doubt that the arena will be packed and ready to cheer on some of the best players in the world in the Unrivaled style that has truly changed the game on and off the court for women's basketball."

What's next:

The complete season three schedule, including ticket information for games at Sephora Arena in Miami, will be announced in the fall. Fans can find the latest updates at unrivaled.basketball/tours and across Unrivaled's social channels.