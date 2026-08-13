Twins vs Phillies in MLB Field of Dreams game: How to watch

The Brief The Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams site. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on Netflix.



The Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa, at the iconic site for the movie "Field of Dreams."

If you plan on watching the game, you’ll need a Netflix account.

Twins vs. Phillies: How to watch

What: Twins host Phillies for MLB Field of Dreams Game

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dyersville, Iowa (Field of Dreams movie site)

TV: Streaming on Netflix

There is a threat of inclement weather near the site of Thursday night’s game. If it’s postponed, it could be played on Friday.

Twins chasing American League Playoff spot

Why you should care:

The Twins are 60-62 on the regular season after taking two of three from the Baltimore Orioles. With 60 games left, the Twins are 3.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox for the lead in the American League Central Division. They just a half game out of the final Wild Card spot.

Taj Bradley takes the mound Thursday night for the Twins. He’s 9-4 on the season with a 3.76 earned run average and 148 strikeouts in 131.2 innings pitched.

Twins reinstate Byron Buxton

The backstory:

The Twins are getting an All-Star back before Thursday night’s game. The Twins have re-instated centerfielder Byron Buxton from the injured list. He re-aggravated a hip impingement that kept him out of the All-Star Game.

In 82 games, Buxton is hitting .263 with 25 home runs, 16 doubles, one triple, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, seven stolen bases, a .320 on-base percentage, a .544 slugging percentage and an .864 OPS.