Twins’ SS Carlos Correa named American League Player of Week

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is the American League Player of the Week as the Twins have won five straight games, including a four-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics at Target Field.

Correa hit 17-for-31 (.548) with three home runs, nine RBI, one double, walked twice and scored nine runs. He had an .871 slugging percentage and .576 on-base percentage. He led Major League Baseball with 17 hits, 27 total bases and runs scored.

Correa also had the first five-hit game of his career against the Colorado Rockies, the team’s first five-hit game since Byron Buxton did it in April of 2021. Correa hit a pair of homers on Sunday in the first of two wins over the Athletics. He went 5-for-10 with two homers, four RBI and scored twice in the twin bill. Correa is on an eight-game hit streak, and was also the first to sport a Prince-themed vest, hat and air guitar as part of their new home run celebration.

It’s Correa’s fourth time earning the honor, and first with the Twins.

The Twins finish a 10-game home stand with a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays, starting Tuesday at Target Field. They’re currently 40-32, 5.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central lead and have a three-game lead for the final Wild Card spot.