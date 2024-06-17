Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:36 AM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
6
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wright County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 5:09 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Faribault County, Freeborn County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 5:08 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Twins’ SS Carlos Correa named American League Player of Week

By
Published  June 17, 2024 4:33pm CDT
Sports
FOX 9
article

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates in a Prince vest and guitar after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics on June 13, 2024 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  ((Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is the American League Player of the Week as the Twins have won five straight games, including a four-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics at Target Field.

Correa hit 17-for-31 (.548) with three home runs, nine RBI, one double, walked twice and scored nine runs. He had an .871 slugging percentage and .576 on-base percentage. He led Major League Baseball with 17 hits, 27 total bases and runs scored.

Royce Lewis talks hot start with Minnesota Twins

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Twins third baseman Royce Lewis between games of a split doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics at Target Field.

Correa also had the first five-hit game of his career against the Colorado Rockies, the team’s first five-hit game since Byron Buxton did it in April of 2021. Correa hit a pair of homers on Sunday in the first of two wins over the Athletics. He went 5-for-10 with two homers, four RBI and scored twice in the twin bill. Correa is on an eight-game hit streak, and was also the first to sport a Prince-themed vest, hat and air guitar as part of their new home run celebration.

It’s Correa’s fourth time earning the honor, and first with the Twins.

The Twins finish a 10-game home stand with a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays, starting Tuesday at Target Field. They’re currently 40-32, 5.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central lead and have a three-game lead for the final Wild Card spot.