Twins' Rocco Baldelli wins AL Manager of the Year

After leading the Minnesota Twins to their first American League Central Division title since 2010, Rocco Baldelli was named the AL Manager of the Year on Tuesday.

Under Baldelli’s leadership, the Twins won 101 games in his first season.

Baldelli joins Paul Molitor (2017), Ron Gardenhire (2010) and Tom Kelly (1991) as other Twins’ managers to win the award. Ironically, Baldelli replaced Molitor as Twins’ manager after the 2018 season.

Baldelli received 13 first place votes, 13 second place votes and two third place votes in the balloting. He's also just second AL manager and eighth overall to win the award inhis first full season as manager.

The Twins hosted their first home playoff game in nine years this season at Target Field, a loss to the New York Yankees that ultimately ended a historic 2019 season.