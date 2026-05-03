Twins lose Joe Ryan to elbow injury in win over Blue Jays

The Brief Joe Ryan left Sunday's Minnesota Twins win over the Toronto Blue Jays after just nine pitches due to a right elbow injury. The Twins are already without ace Pablo Lopez, who suffered a torn elbow ligament on the first day of Spring Training. The Twins are 15-20 on the season, and are likely without their top two pitchers for an extended time.



The Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Sunday at Target Field, but lost starting pitcher Joe Ryan to an injury before many fans even got to their seats.

Joe Ryan exits with elbow injury

The backstory:

Ryan lasted just two batters, nine total pitches before leaving Sunday’s game. He walked Kazuma Okamoto before motioning to catcher Victor Caratini to come out to the mound.

Twins’ manager Derek Shelton, and team trainers soon followed. Ryan left the game with what the team called right elbow soreness.

"We got imaging so we’ll evaluate from there. It was something in the elbow, so we’ll evaluate and go off that," Shelton said. "He felt it on the fastball and then again on the slider, back-to-back pitches."

Ryan entered Sunday’s game 2-3 with a 3.76 earned run average in seven starts this season. The Twins are already without ace Pablo Lopez, who suffered a torn elbow ligament on the first day of Spring Training, had Tommy John surgery and is out for the rest of the season.

The Twins could be without their top two pitchers for the foreseeable future.

"I really hope Joe is alright. He’s our guy, we really need him to be good and I hope he is," infielder Luke Keaschall said.

Twins finish home stand 3-4

Why you should care:

The Twins finish their seven-game home stand 3-4, and are now 15-20 on the season. That’s good for fourth place in the American League Central Division.

The Twins now hit the road for six games, three at the Washington Nationals and three at the Cleveland Guardians.