Timberwolves unveil Prince-inspired City Edition purple uniforms

The Minnesota Timberwolves open the 2025-26 regular season Wednesday night at the Portland Trail Blazers.

Monday, the Timberwolves unveiled Prince-themed City Edition purple jerseys that they’ll wear for select games this season.

Prince-themed jerseys

What we know:

The "Purple Rain" style jerseys were first introduced in 2018 and quickly became among the team’s most popular. They were made to celebrate the life, legacy and sound of Prince.

The team offered details on what the jersey will look like:

A paisley detail in the left short vent, nodding to Prince’s creative sanctuary, Paisley Park.

Faux studded pattern on the right shoulder that echoes the iconic jacket worn during his Purple Rain performance.

"MPLS" on the left leg to represent the Minneapolis Sound Prince pioneered.

Tonal purple Timberwolves logos on the leg and waistband, stylized "Wolves" chest mark inspired by Purple Rain, and custom number set that plays homage to his iconic Love Symbol.

Prince nights at Target Center

Why you should care:

The Prince-inspired jersey rollout also will include a custom court design at Target Center, featuring his Love Symbol at center court. There are also in-arena performances planned by artists who worked closely with Prince.

The Timberwolves will debut the purple jerseys this year on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Target Center. That’s their first Prince-themed night at Target Center. The Timberwolves will wear the jerseys for seven home games.

Timberwolves Black Tree uniforms

Dig deeper:

Back in September, the Timberwolves unveiled "Black Tree" style uniforms that they will wear this season to pay tribute to the teams that regularly made the Western Conference Playoffs. That was a time when Kevin Garnett led the franchise. They'll wear the uniforms for 21 home games.

Timberwolves season starts

What's next:

The Timberwolves open the regular season with a pair of late night West Coast games. They’re at the Trail Blazers Wednesday night, then at the L.A. Lakers Friday night. The Timberwolves host the Indiana Pacers for their home opener on Sunday, Oct. 26.

The Timberwolves are coming off a second straight run to the Western Conference Finals.