Timberwolves hopeful Anthony Edwards can return against Spurs

The Brief Anthony Edwards will not play in Game 1 as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night. Edwards returned to the court and took some shots as the team practiced at Mayo Clinic Square. Edwards is dealing with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee. The team is optimistic he can return at some point in the series.



The Minnesota Timberwolves face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night.

Anthony Edwards will not play in Game 1, but there is optimism around the team he could return at some point in the series.

Anthony Edwards injury update

What we know:

Edwards was seen getting shots up during Timberwolves’ practice on Saturday at Mayo Clinic Square. He did not participate in the team’s workout. But it was his first return to the court in about a week, after suffering a left knee bone bruise and hyperextension during Minnesota’s Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Edwards missed the last 2.5 games of the series, which the Timberwolves won 4-2.

Edwards had already been dealing with runner’s knee in his right knee, which forced him to miss 11 of the last 14 regular season games.

What we don't know:

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters after Game 4 they avoided a serious injury with Edwards, and they were optimistic he could return if they advanced. The Timberwolves announced on Sunday Edwards has been cleared to return to on-court activities. He will be listed as questionable for Game 1 at San Antonio Monday night.

Timberwolves eliminate Nuggets

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves are in the Western Conference Semifinals for the third straight season after eliminating the Nuggets with a 110-98 Game 6 victory. They did so without Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Ayo Dosunmu and Kyle Anderson.

Dosunmu is dealing with a sore calf and is considered day-to-day. Anderson was sick.

The Timberwolves got 32 points from Jaden McDaniels, and 24 from Terrence Shannon Jr. in his first playoff start.