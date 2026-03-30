Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels ‘week-to-week’ with left knee issue

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves have eight regular season games left, and on Monday gave an ominous update on star forward Jaden McDaniels. Timberwolves officials say McDaniels is "week-to-week" with a left knee issue. It's uncertain if he'll be healthy enough to play when the Western Conference Playoffs start in mid-April.



The Minnesota Timberwolves have eight regular season games left, and the team gave some ominous injury news Monday about one of its star players.

Jaden McDaniels injury update

What we know:

The Timberwolves announced Monday forward Jaden McDaniels is considered "week-to-week" after having an MRI that revealed left knee patellar tendinopathy and a bone bruise.

McDaniels had been on the team’s injury report with the knee cap issue, but the bone bruise is new. He missed Saturday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, sitting on the bench in street clothes.

What we don't know:

The Timberwolves’ regular season finale is April 12 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The timeline makes it uncertain if McDaniels will be healthy enough for the Western Conference Playoffs. Assuming the Timberwolves don’t fall out of the top six in the West in the final eight games, their postseason would start April 18 or 19.

McDaniels does a little bit of everything for the Timberwolves, averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and one block per game in 71 games this season.

Other injury updates

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves announced better injury news on Ayo Dosunmu, and Anthony Edwards. Dosunmu, who had been dealing with right calf soreness, is available for Monday night’s game at the Dallas Mavericks. Edwards has missed six straight games with a right knee issue, but was upgraded from out to questionable, and has returned to full contact at practice.

With eight regular season games left, the Timberwolves and Houston Rockets are in a virtual tie for the No. 5 spot in the West. They’re two games behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 4 spot, and three games behind the L.A. Lakers for the No. 3 spot.

The Timberwolves are four games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the No. 7 spot, which is one of the play-in seeds.