'They punched us in the mouth': Vikings season ends in 27-10 NFC Divisional Playoffs loss to 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings season came to an end Saturday after a 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

The 49ers feature the No. 1 defense in the NFC, and they smothered Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense, allowing just five seven downs, 21 rushing yards and 147 total yards. Cousins was sacked six times and pressured on nearly half of his 25 pass attempts in the game.

The Vikings managed just 81 yards after Cousins hit Stefon Diggs for a 41-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter. Dalvin Cook went nowhere in the run game with just 18 yards on nine carries.

“They got after us pretty good. We didn’t move the ball very well. Other than the pass to Diggs, we didn’t do much,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after the loss.

The 49ers move onto host the NFC Championship Game against Sunday’s Packers/Seahawks winner. The Vikings season ends with an 11-7 record, coming one win short of the chance to play for a Super Bowl.

“We didn’t do enough offensively to give ourselves a chance to win the game. It hurts right now, coach said he was proud of the way the team fought this year but right now it’s just so raw that we’re just kind of focused on this game and just falling short,” Cousins said. “I thought the 49ers were a good team. They earned the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the way they played this season.”

The 49ers were superior at the line of scrimmage. Offensively, they ran for 187 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Jimmy Garoppolo finished 11-of-19 passing for 131 yards, an opening drive touchdown to Kendrick Bourne and an interception to Eric Kendricks. Garoppolo was 5-of-6 for 57 yards as the 49ers took their first possession down the field with ease to take the early 7-0 lead.

The 49ers dominated the time of possession with more than 38 minutes to the Vikings’ 21:33. The Vikings’ 10 drives included six 3-and-outs, an interception and a turnover on downs.

The Vikings appeared to create a turnover midway through the second quarter, with Xavier Rhodes forcing a Deebo Samuel fumble on a reverse that Harrison Smith recovered. But the play was reviewed and Samuel’s knee was down before Rhodes stripped the ball out. The 49ers scored seven plays later on Coleman’s 1-yard run to take a 14-7 lead.

The Vikings took some momentum back before the end of the first half with Kendricks intercepting Garoppolo in 49ers’ territory. But the Vikings managed one first down before Cousins got sacked, and they had to settle for a field goal, trailing 14-10 at the half.

San Francisco got a field goal on its opening possession of the third quarter, then the defense took control. Richard Sherman intercepted Cousins, who had a miscommunication with Adam Thielen. The 49ers turned it into seven points on Coleman’s second touchdown of the day for a 24-10 lead.

Thielen took ownership of the play after the loss.

“That’s a game-changing play and you can’t have that in the playoffs. It’s something that you work on Day 1, you never stop your route, you always cross the face to make your quarterback look right,” Thielen said. “Kirk trusted me, has a lot of trust in me to make that play and it’s frustrating obviously. I’ll learn from it and move forward.”

The third quarter was where the 49ers took control. They out-gained the Vikings 105-7 in the quarter, out-scored the Vikings 10-0 and had the ball for 12:39 of the frame.

With San Francisco’s defense teeing off on the Vikings’ offensive line, Minnesota’s season hung in the balance. The Vikings’ offense continued to go nowhere as the 49ers took a 27-10 lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter with the season on the line, the Vikings ran Cook for five yards, Cook dropped a screen pass from Cousins and then Cousins was sacked. Facing a 4th-and-14 down 17 points, the Vikings punted.

“I don’t think there was any one person today that was not good. It was a combination of things,” Zimmer said.

Thielen, who entered the game questionable after suffering a cut on his ankle during practice Wednesday, finished the game with five catches for 50 yards.

“They took it to us, they punched us in the mouth,” Thielen said.