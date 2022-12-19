Takeaways: Vikings beat Colts 39-36 to win NFC North Division title

It took the biggest comeback in NFL history to do it, but the Minnesota Vikings are the NFC North Champions after a 39-36 win in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings came back from down 33-0 at half to out-score the Colts 39-3 in the second half and overtime. The Vikings are 11-3, 7-1 at home and host the New York Giants on Saturday for the regular season home finale, a "White Out" for fans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Players will wear all white on Christmas Eve, and fans are encouraged to do the same.

Here are takeaways from Saturday’s thrilling win.

KJ OSBORN’S CAREER DAY

KJ Osborn has been competing to be the No. 3 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. The Vikings probably don’t beat the Colts without Osborn’s career day. He finished with 10 catches for 157 yards, both career-highs, and scored the first touchdown of the second half comeback. Osborn is now third on the Vikings in receiving this year with 45 catches for 457 yards and four touchdowns.

DEFENSE STEPS UP

The defense took a fair amount of heat, and deservedly so, entering Saturday’s game. They were ranked last in the NFL in total defense, last in passing offense and had allowed at least 400 yards in five straight games. It was a tough start early, but they stepped up in the second half. The Vikings’ defense sacked Matt Ryan three times, held the Colts to 6-of-19 on third down and most importantly, three points in the second half.

The Colts’ nine second half possessions featured six punts, one field goal, a turnover on downs and a lost fumble. They scored 36 points, but allowed just one offensive touchdown and forced Indianapolis to settle for five Chase McLaughlin field goals. When the Vikings needed stops in the second half, they sent pressure.

ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS SCORE FIVE TOUCHDOWNS

Down 33-0 at half and the game seemingly over, Patrick Peterson had a message for the offense before the start of the third quarter: "All you need to do is score five touchdowns." His point was the defense was determined to keep the Colts out of the end zone, so it was their time to score points.

Kirk Cousins, who wasn’t sure if Peterson was serious at the time, went onto throw for 417 of his 460 yards in the second half. He hit Osborn, Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook for touchdowns, and found TJ Hockenson for the game-tying two-point conversion. Cousins has now thrown for 885 yards and six touchdowns in the last two games.

DALVIN COOK EXCELS IN SCREEN GAME

Dalvin Cook had one of his best games of the season, with 190 total yards from scrimmage. He had 17 carries for 95 yards, but it was in the screen game where he made the biggest impact. Cook had four catches for 95 yards, and arguably his biggest play of the season with a little more than two minutes to go.

After getting a turnover on downs, Cook took a screen pass 64 yards for a score with 2:15 to play. Hockenson’s two-point conversion to follow tied the game 36-36, and set up the overtime heroics.

KEVIN O’CONNELL GOES FOR THE WIN

Kevin O’Connell had an interesting decision to make after the Vikings forced overtime. Tie the Colts, and you’re the NFC North champions. The Vikings didn’t need to win the game, but O’Connell felt they earned the chance to go for it after making their second half comeback. It was important to win, however, to stay one game ahead of the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Greg Joseph converted from 40 yards out, and the celebration was on for the fans that hung around. O’Connell stayed aggressive, got the ball downfield and went for the win even if they didn’t need it. Joseph is now a perfect 5-for-5 from at least 40 yards out this season.

BAD DAY FOR THE OFFICIALS

It was a bad day, and a bad weekend for NFL officials. Chandon Sullivan had not one, but two defensive touchdowns taken away. He recovered a Colts’ fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the first half, but it was called back as officials ruled forward progress was stopped, which it wasn’t, and it isn’t reviewable and can’t be challenged.

Sullivan recovered another fumble for a touchdown that would’ve made it a one-score game in the second half, but the officials ruled the runner down. It was reviewed and not only was the runner not down, it wasn’t close. They got the recovery, but it should’ve been a touchdown.

This weekend also featured bad calls around the NFL for roughing the passer, and in Sunday night’s game, Washington had a touchdown taken away on a formation penalty. They also had blatant pass interference in the end zone on fourth down not called. A league such as the NFL can’t get these calls wrong this consistently.