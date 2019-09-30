Start times, channels announced for this weekend's Twins-Yankees ALDS games in the Bronx

The Twins’ postseason is set to begin Friday and Saturday night in the Bronx.

The MLB announced the game times and channels for the first two Twins playoff games against the New York Yankees that will be played in the Bronx.

Friday night, first pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. on MLB Network.

Saturday night, first pitch will be 4:07 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.

The Twins will then host the Yankees at Target Field Monday and Tuesday. The start times for those games have yet to be announced.

The MLB Playoffs begin Tuesday and Wednesday night with the single elimination Wild Card games. The National League Division Series games start Thursday night.