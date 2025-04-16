St. Thomas raises $131 million for new basketball, hockey arena

The Brief St. Thomas officials announced Wednesday they've received $131 million in donations for the Lee and Peggy Anderson Arena, set to open for hockey and basketball next fall. The project started with a $75 million donation from the Anderson family. The arena will seat 5,000 for basketball, and 4,000 for hockey.



The University of St. Thomas will open its new arena for basketball and hockey in time for the 2025-26 season, the first year in which the programs will be eligible for the Division I postseason.

Wednesday, the school announced it has received more than $131 million in donations to help pay for Lee and Penny Anderson Arena. It’s the largest single fundraising campaign for a facility in the school’s history.

About the project

Why you should care:

The fundraising campaign started when Lee and Peggy Anderson announced a $75 million donation for the project in January of 2023. The gift is one of the 10 largest known in collegiate athletics ever nationally, and it’s the largest gift ever given in Minnesota.

St. Thomas has also gotten gifts from the Ryan and Iversen families for the project. The school has raised more than $56 million since the Anderson’s donation in 2023. They’ve gotten 13 gifts of $1 million or more, six of those being more than $5 million. In total, 35 donations reached the $131 million goal.

St. Thomas has Division I success

What we know:

The Lee and Peggy Anderson Arena will have about a 5,000-seat capacity for basketball, and 4,000 for hockey. The Tommies have seen success quickly in their transition to Division I. The football team won the FCS Pioneer League in just its second season.

This past year, the men’s basketball program led by John Tauer went 24-10 and reached the Summit League Conference Tournament championship game.

Season tickets on sale April 21

Timeline:

Season tickets for men's and women's basketball and hockey will go on sale to the general public starting April 21.