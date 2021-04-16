Expand / Collapse search

St. Thomas football game against Augsburg postponed due to COVID-19

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA -- Wide receiver Vinny Pallini carries the ball at Allianz Field on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The Johnnies of St. John's University earned a 38-20 victory over the Tommies of the University of St. Thomas. (Jack Rodgers / MediaNews ((Jack Rodgers / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images))

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of St. Thomas football team was scheduled to face Augsburg on Saturday, but team officials announced the game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Instead, the Tommies will play an intra squad scrimmage on Saturday that will not be open to fans. Augsburg has opted to face Martin Luther on Sunday afternoon in New Ulm. MIAC officials recently said all football teams will be allowed up to four competitions in the spring after the fall season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Thomas officials said in a news release the game against Augsburg will be rescheduled if circumstances allow. The Tommies had planned to honor their senior class at Saturday’s game.

St. Thomas will alsonot play St. John's this spring, bringing one of the most historic rivalries in college football to a close.

St. Thomas is making the move from a Division III schedule in the MIAC to Division I in the fall, and they’ll be an FCS team in the Pioneer. The Tommies have tentatively scheduled their Spring Game for May 8.