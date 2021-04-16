St. Thomas football game against Augsburg postponed due to COVID-19

article

The University of St. Thomas football team was scheduled to face Augsburg on Saturday, but team officials announced the game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Instead, the Tommies will play an intra squad scrimmage on Saturday that will not be open to fans. Augsburg has opted to face Martin Luther on Sunday afternoon in New Ulm. MIAC officials recently said all football teams will be allowed up to four competitions in the spring after the fall season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Thomas officials said in a news release the game against Augsburg will be rescheduled if circumstances allow. The Tommies had planned to honor their senior class at Saturday’s game.

St. Thomas will alsonot play St. John's this spring, bringing one of the most historic rivalries in college football to a close.

St. Thomas is making the move from a Division III schedule in the MIAC to Division I in the fall, and they’ll be an FCS team in the Pioneer. The Tommies have tentatively scheduled their Spring Game for May 8.