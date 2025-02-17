Expand / Collapse search
Six Gophers invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Published  February 17, 2025 4:07pm CST
Minnesota Golden Gophers
FOX 9
Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) celebrates his 4-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of a college football game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Maryland Terrapins on October 26, 2024, at Huntington Ba ((Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

The Brief

    • Six Gophers football players (Max Brosmer, Aireontae Ersery, Daniel Jackson, Jah Joyner, Cody Lindenberg and Justin Walley) have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.
    • That's the most under P.J. Fleck, and the most since the Gophers had 5 in 2001.
    • The NFL Combine starts Feb. 24 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The NFL Scouting Combine starts Feb. 24 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and the University of Minnesota football team will be well represented.

Coming off an 8-5 season in 2024 that ended with a win over Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Gophers had six players invited to the showcase for NFL Draft prospects. That’s the most in the history of the program for one year.

P.J. Fleck doused with mayo after Gophers win Duke's Mayo Bowl 24-10

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck got doused with mayonnaise after the Minnesota beat Virginia Tech 24-10 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl Friday night. FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim got instant reaction from Fleck after the mayo bath.

The players are quarterback Max Brosmer, offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, defensive lineman Jah Joyner, linebacker Cody Lindenberg and defensive back Justin Walley. The Gophers had four players invited back in 2023, and had five back in 2002.

The Gophers are one of 13 schools to have six players at different positions.

The offensive players

Why it matters: Brosmer is the first Gopher quarterback since Mitch Leidner in 2017 to go to the NFL Combine. He threw for 2,828 yards and 18 touchdowns in his only season at Minnesota after transferring from New Hamphsire.

Ersery is the fifth offensive lineman under P.J. Fleck to go to the combine. He was a First Team All-Big Ten pick in 2024 and had made 38 straight starts for the Gophers at left tackle.

Jackson is the first Gophers’ receive to go to the combine since Rashod Bateman in 2021. Jackson had 75 catches for 863 yards and four touchdowns last season. In 54 career games, he had 208 catches for 2,685 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had seven career 100-yard games.

The defensive players

Why it matters: Lindenberg is the first linebacker to get an invite since Carter Coughlin and Kamal Martin in 2020. He led the Gophers’ defense with 94 tackles, one sack and had six pass break-ups.

Joyner had 32 tackles, 5.5 for a loss and 4.5 sacks in 12 starts. He also had nine quarterback hits.

Walley had 42 tackles and one sack in 10 games, and had two interceptions.

What’s next

The schedule: The NFL Combine goes from Feb. 24 to March 3 in Indianapolis. Parts of it will be broadcast on NFL Network.

