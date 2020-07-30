Shane Bieber strikes out 13, Twins fall to Indians 2-0 at Target Field

article

The Minnesota Twins had no answer for Shane Bieber as they opened a four-game series against the Cleveland Indians with a 2-0 loss Thursday night at Target Field.

Bieber finished with 13 strikeouts in eight shutout innings, and the Twins managed just three singles in the loss. Bieber set an American League record with 27 strikeouts in his first two starts, topping Nolan Ryan, and tied a MLB record set by Karl Spooner in 1954.

Jose Berrios lasted five innings and made one mistake. In the top of the third, Francisco Lindor launched a two-run homer to right center on a belt-high 0-2 fast ball with two out, giving the Indians the only cushion they would need with Bieber on the mound.

Berrios finished with two earned runs on three hits while striking out six on 96 pitches, throwing 57 for strikes.

The Twins drop to 4-2 with the loss, and have a three-game win streak snapped.