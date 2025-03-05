Shakopee boys hockey making first state tournament appearance in 20 years

The Brief Shakopee Boys Hockey returns to the state tournament for the first time in 20 years. It’s the first time in history that Shakopee has qualified for the state tournament since moving up to 2A. Shakopee will face-off against St. Thomas Academy in the quarterfinal round.



The Shakopee Sabers punched their ticket to the Class 2A Boys State Hockey Tournament last week after defeating Holy Family in the section championship.

State Tournament history

What we know:

It’s the program’s first state tournament appearance in 20 years, and first in Class AA. Current head coach Calvin Simon played on Shakopee’s 2005 team that was in the Class A State Tournament in 2005.

Come home with hardware

The backstory:

At the beginning of the season, the players and coaches believed they were good enough to get to this point. Now, they’re hoping to bring home a state championship.

"We didn’t get off to the start we wanted and as of late, we’ve been playing our best hockey and really bought into the little details that have helped us have success," assistant coach Brandon Ferns said.

Facing St. Thomas Academy

What's next:

They enter the 2A tournament as the No. 6 seed, and will take on No. 3 St. Thomas Academy Thursday in the quarterfinal round at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. They're looking to upset a perennial state tournament power.