Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves agree to 3-year contract extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves are opening the 2024-25 regular season at the L.A. Lakers Tuesday night and shortly before tipoff, Rudy Gobert solidified his long-term future in Minnesota.

According to Shams Charania with ESPN, Gobert and the Timberwolves have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $110 million. Gobert reportedly declined the $46.6 player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season, and agreed to the new deal to give Minnesota some salary cap help. Last year, they signed Anthony Edwards to a super max contract extension worth at least $204 million.

Why it matters

Gobert is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, winning his most recent honor last year as the Timberwolves got all the way to the Western Conference Finals. In 76 regular season starts last year, Gobert averaged 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

His height and length helps not only to block shots, but alter them at the rim.

Weird timing?

The timing of the news was a tad odd, with the Timberwolves tipping off the season on the West Coast. It became public as the Timberwolves and Lakers tipped off.

Gobert now is one of the key pieces of the Timberwolves, along with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, now that they traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks two days before the start of training camp. Tim Connelly traded for Gobert two years ago in a massive deal that involved five players and four draft picks.

Gobert is entering his third season in Minnesota.