Rodgers no-show at Lambeau, OTAs began Monday: ESPN report

article

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a no-show for the start of organized team activities (OTAs) at Lambeau Field on Monday, May 24, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Green Bay is facing an uncertain quarterback situation after ESPN reported hours before the NFL draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the team.

Rodgers and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love had been the only quarterbacks on the Packers’ roster until recently. In the last couple of weeks, the Packers signed both quarterbacks Kurt Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft and former Jacksonville Jaguars starter.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has said he doesn't plan to trade Rodgers, who has three years remaining on his contract.

An Instagram post on Sunday, May 23 seems to indicate Rodgers was in Hawaii.

Associated Press contributed to this report.