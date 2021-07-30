Expand / Collapse search

Twins trading pitcher José Berríos to Toronto Blue Jays

By FOX 9 Staff
Jose Berrios #17 of the Minnesota Twins looks on and smiles against the Los Angeles Angels on July 24, 2021 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins are trading pitcher José Berríos to the Toronto Blue Jays. 

The Blue Jays confirmed the trade on Twitter. In return, the Twins are getting Simeon Woods Richardson, a 20-year-old right-handed pitcher and Austin Martin, a 22-year-old shortstop. 

This season, Berríos is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA. He was scheduled to start in Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m. 

The Twins are expected to address the media at 4:30 p.m. 

The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 