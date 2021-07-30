Twins trading pitcher José Berríos to Toronto Blue Jays

article

The Minnesota Twins are trading pitcher José Berríos to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays confirmed the trade on Twitter. In return, the Twins are getting Simeon Woods Richardson, a 20-year-old right-handed pitcher and Austin Martin, a 22-year-old shortstop.

This season, Berríos is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA. He was scheduled to start in Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

The Twins are expected to address the media at 4:30 p.m.

The trade deadline is at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.