Report: Vikings not expected to bring back defensive coordinator for 2020 season

The Vikings are set to make a fresh start on two fronts in 2020.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive coordinator George Edwards is not expected to return with the team next season.

The report comes hours after other reports that Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski had accepted a job with the Cleveland Browns to become their head coach.

It all comes on the heels of a disappointing playoff loss for Minnesota in San Francisco on Sunday. After a thrilling win last week, the Vikings were crushed by the Niners, losing 27-10 on Saturday.

Neither change has been officially announced by the team at this point. Coach Mike Zimmer is expected to speak with the media Monday morning for a season wrap up.