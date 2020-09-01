Report: Riley Reiff staying with Minnesota Vikings on restructured contract

article

The Minnesota Vikings won’t have to make major changes to their offensive line for Week 1 against Green Bay after all.

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, left tackle Riley Reiff has agreed to restructure his contract to stay with the Vikings. Reiff was reportedly approached about the restructure earlier this week, and told teammates on Monday he was prepared to be cut.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked Tuesday morning about Reiff’s status.

“We’ll just have to wait and see, won’t we?” Zimmer said.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the deal is done, and Reiff is staying.

Reiff, a first round draft pick for the Detroit Lions in 2012, came to Minnesota in 2017 on a five-year deal worth more than $54 million. He was set to make about $11 million this season.

The situation took an interesting turn Sunday, when the Vikings put Brian O’Neill at left tackle for practice. Reiff was then the only offensive player not at practice on Monday as he pondered his options, staying in Minnesota or finding another team that would take on his salary.

Zimmer was also asked Tuesday how he would replace Reiff on the line, with the Vikings hosting the Packers in less than two weeks. Now, he won’t have to.

“Well let’s just see where things are today, OK? I don’t want to speculate on anything right now,” Zimmer said.

It’s a relief for offensive line coach and run game coordinator Rick Dennison, who now won’t have to scramble players to fit the right positions Week 1 against the Packers. That said, he’s confident in who they have, regardless of Reiff’s decision.

Dennison is happy to leave the business stuff to Zimmer and Rick Spielman.

“We have a lot of talented players, we’ll just have to see what happens. Coach Zim and Rick are taking care of that, and I’m sure they’ll put us in the best possible situation we can be. The guys are tremendous workers, so they’ll know what to do,” Dennison said.

Reiff left TCO Performance Center on Monday likely thinking it might have been his last day with the Vikings. Instead, it appears he’ll take a pay cut so the team can add talent. Reiff was a leader on an offensive line last year that helped improve the Vikings’ rushing offense from No. 30 to No. 6 in the NFL.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen was asked Tuesday about Reiff as a teammate. He said Reiff came in from Detroit and changed the culture of the offensive line room.

“A key part to this team, to this offense, to that offensive line room. When he first came here, he kind of changed the culture of that offensive line room and it kind of just trickled down from there. Those guys are so fun to be around, they’re such great leaders and hard workers and it really started with him,” Thielen said. “I’ve got so much respect for that guy, love him as a teammate, as a man. I obviously want what’s best for him.”

Reiff has made 43 starts in three seasons for the Vikings. The offensive line, barring unforeseen changes, against the Packers on Sept. 13 appears to be Reiff, Dakota Dozier, Garrett Bradbury, Pat Elflein and Brian O’Neill.