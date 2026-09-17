Quinn Hughes on contract situation with Wild: ‘I don’t feel pressure’

The Brief The Minnesota Wild opened training camp on Thursday at TRIA Rink, and Quinn Hughes spoke about his future with the team. The Wild acquired Hughes in a massive trade last season, and he's in the final year of his current contract. Bill Guerin said earlier this week the team is working on signing him to an extension. The Wild opens preseason play Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks at Grand Casino Arena.



The Minnesota Wild opened training camp on Thursday, and Quinn Hughes spoke publicly for the first time since participating in the NHL’s Media Tour last week in Las Vegas.

Hughes is in the final year of his current contract after the Wild traded for him last season. It’s in the team’s best interest to sign him to an extension before the regular season. Their first preseason game is Saturday. The regular season opener is in two weeks, at the Nashville Predators.

‘I don’t feel pressure to do anything’

What they're saying:

Hughes says he’s focused on hockey after a busy summer, and making sure he’s at his best for the team. Last year, the Wild didn’t sign star winger Kirill Kaprizov to an extension until Sept. 30.

"I don’t think there’s any issues, first of all. It’s September 16, Kirill didn’t sign until I don’t even know when, but later than this. I wouldn’t say there’s any issues, I just think we’re going through the process, specifically myself, just taking the time," Hughes said. "Like I said at Media Tour, I don’t feel pressure to do anything, I’m really happy here. I love the guys, I love the team, I fit in really well I think. Obviously, there’s a draw to play with those guys at some point, but I’m not going to sacrifice a great spot for me to play with them."

Hughes had five goals and 43 assists in 48 regular season games, and helped lead the Wild to its first Stanley Cup Playoff series win in 11 seasons.

‘These things take time, everything is fine’

The backstory:

Wild GM Bill Guerin addressed contract talks with Hughes earlier this week, after the team signed coach John Hynes to an extension.

Guerin made it very clear the Wild want him long-term, and the two sides will talk.

"I’ve been very comfortable with where we’re at with Quinn for a long time because of the conversations him and I have had. These things take time, different things are important to different players and each player is a different process. I’m real comfortable with where we are. Everything is fine," Guerin said.

What's next:

The Wild opens the NHL preseason on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Grand Casino Arena.