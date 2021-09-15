P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers football takes 1-1 record to Colorado

It’s Week 3 of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9, and this week, the Gophers are gearing up for their lone non-conference game of the season on the road against a Power Five opponent.

Minnesota heads to Colorado, looking for its second win of the season after beating Miami (Ohio) last Saturday. With Mo Ibrahim out for the season, Trey Potts carried the Gophers against the Redhawks with 34 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Fleck joined Hobie Artigue, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk all things Gophers football heading into Colorado. With Chris Autman-Bell out the first two games due to injury, Dylan Wright leads the receiving corps with 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Fleck talked about Potts taking over the Minnesota run game, Tanner Morgan running more in the read-option, showing resilience in a win over Miami (Ohio) and the defense making strides since losing to Ohio State.

Fleck and the crew also talked about prepping for taking the Gophers on their first road trip of the season, to the altitude in Colorado.

Watch the video to see the full episode of the PJ Fleck Show!