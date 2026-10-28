NFL trade deadline: How active will Vikings be before Nov. 10?

The Brief The 6-0 Minnesota Vikings are at the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a game you can watch on FOX 9. Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday he's in regular dialogue with Nolan Teasley about possible trades the team could make ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline. Blake Cashman was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a monster game against the Colts.



The Minnesota Vikings are 6-0, and head to Ford Field on Sunday to face the Detroit Lions.

The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, but will the Vikings make any moves after their hot start? Kevin O’Connell weighed in on that before Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center.

‘We’re having dialogue’

What they're saying:

O’Connell said he and Nolan Teasley have regular dialogue on what moves could be made to improve the roster. The NFL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday Nov. 10. That, as the Indianapolis Colts traded offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks, and defensive lineman DeForest Bucker to the San Francisco 49ers, who the Vikings face in a few weeks.

Do the Vikings feel pressure to make moves?

"Nolan and his staff are going to continue evaluate opportunities, we’re having dialogue about things and just trying stay true to if there’s an opportunity that makes sense to improve our team, we’re going to take a look at it," O’Connell said. "I thought we were done with Buckner for the season, we’ll see him here in a few weeks."

Aaron Jones, Joe Huber miss Wednesday practice

What we know:

O’Connell said running back Aaron Jones and offensive lineman Joe Huber will not practice Wednesday.

Jones is dealing with a knee injury he’s had most of the season. Playing through it, he has 436 yards rushing, two touchdowns and 72 receiving yards in six games.

What we don't know:

O’Connell is hopeful both can play Sunday, and considers Jones day-to-day.

"He feels strong, feels like he’s going to be able to progress and get to a good place on game day. But we have to have plans in place regardless," O’Connell said.

Blake Cashman earns NFC defensive honor

Why you should care:

Vikings’ linebacker Blake Cashman was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. He was all over the field in Sunday’s win over the Colts.

Cashman had 12 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and four passes defended.

"I don’t know if there’s much more I can say about Cash, glad he’s getting the recognition that his play is warranting. He’s playing great football," O’Connell said.

The Vikings face the Lions at noon Sunday. You can watch the game on FOX 9.