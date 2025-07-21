Napheesa Collier at WNBA All-Star Game: ‘There is no league without the players’

The Brief WNBA players, including Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, wore "Pay us what you owe us" shirts during warm-ups at the league's All-Star Game. The league and players are negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, with an October deadline. The WNBA has a new $2.2 billion media deal, and players want a piece of that pie.



The WNBA had its All-Star Game over the weekend in Indianapolis, and players sent a message to the league before a basket was ever scored.

‘Pay us what you owe us’

The backstory:

During pregame warm-ups, players, including Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, wore "Pay us what you owe us" shirts. Last week, more than 40 players met with league officials as the WNBA negotiates a new collective bargaining agreement. Talks have not gone well as an October deadline looms.

Collier accepted the MVP award for the game, with "Pay them!" chants coming from the crowd as WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert handed her the trophy. Collier talked about it after the game. Collier signed a three-year contract with the Lynx back in 2022. She’s making about $214,000 this season, the final year of her current deal.

"You have the players is what is building this brand, this league. There is no league without the players, the past, the present, the ones coming up, they’re the ones that have put in the blood, sweat and tears for the new money that’s coming in," Collier said. "We feel like we are owed a piece of that pie that we helped to create."

‘We should be paid more’

Why you should care:

WNBA players are advocating for higher-paid contracts, while their counterparts in the NBA are signing multi-million dollar contracts.

The WNBA has a new media deal worth more than $2 billion, and players want a piece of that.

"We should be paid more, hopefully that’s the case moving forward as the league continues to grow," Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark said. "That’s the most important thing that we’re in the room advocating about."

Collier’s Unrivaled league

Collier and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart last offseason debuted "Unrivaled," a new 3-on-3 league that pays WNBA players more, and keeps them in the U.S. during the offseason. In the past, players have had to go overseas to play, and those contracts are significantly more than what the WNBA pays its players.