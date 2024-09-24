Napheesa Collier walks back comments on ending Diana Taurasi’s career

article

The Minnesota Lynx host the Pheonix Mercury in Game 2 of their WNBA Playoff series Wednesday night at Target Center.

The Lynx have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series after a 102-95 win Sunday night. If the Lynx win Game 2 Wednesday, they eliminate the Mercury and move onto the WNBA Semifinals. That also could mark the end of an era for Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi, who might retire after this year. Napheesa Collier spoke about that postgame.

"It seems like her retirement tour, she’s been pretty quiet about it. I feel lucky to have played with her on Team USA, and against her, and hopefully we can end her career on Wednesday," Collier said.

As she made that comment, the eyes of coach Cheryl Reeve perked up. Collier walked back those comments on X Sunday night.

"OK I just meant that I want us to win the game on Wednesday so we don’ go to a Game 3 pls don’t hype this," Collier said.

Bridget Carleton’s big shot

It came on a busted play, but Bridget Carleton hit maybe the biggest shot of the game to close out Game 1. She dribbled to her left and sank a 3-pointer to give the Lynx a 98-92 lead with 38 seconds to play.

Carleton had 12 points on the night.

"It’s huge. This is a team that they all believe in each other. They all have belief in themselves to step up when it was necessary," Reeve said. "I think they all started yelling at her, it speaks to her confidence and the team’s confidence in her."

The Lynx are looking for their first playoff series win since 2020, and can do so on Wednesday.