MSHSL officially cancels spring sports season

article

The Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday that the spring high school activities season has been canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes after Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement that school across Minnesota is effectively canceled for the remainder of the academic year, meaning students will continue to practice distancing learning from home. Spring athletes won’t have a season, and senior athletes are done with their high school careers without ever getting to take their fields one last time.

There will be no tennis, track and field, baseball, softball, golf or any other spring activities like music, robotics or visual arts.

“I can understand how heartbreaking the cancellation of the spring sports and activities season is for our students,” said board member Troy Stein, the activities director at Edina High School, in a statement. “Many of our students and families spend the entire year preparing for their season. Sports and activities are about so much more than the competitions and performances. They provide students with a sense of accomplishment, purpose and belonging. They also provide the community an opportunity to gather and rally around their school. Without that, I think it is fair to say we all feel a sense of loss.”

Without activities in recent weeks, several schools have responded to the #BeTheLightMN movement, lighting their outdoor stadiums at night in solidarity to honor Minnesota’s spring senior activities participants.