MNUFC releases standing room only tickets for Sunday match against Seattle

Minnesota United will have one of its most important matches of the season Sunday afternoon, and they announced Thursday they’ve made a few more seats available for fans wanting to come to Allianz Field.

The Loons will host Seattle Sounders FC at 1 p.m., and a limited number of standing room only tickets have been made available. Minnesota United opened the 2021 season with a 4-0 loss to Seattle, and it’ll be the first time the two teams have met since.

It’s also a rematch of last year’s Western Conference title game, where the Loons had a 2-0 lead before Seattle stormed back for a 3-2 win. The Loons are looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss at Colorado Rapids last Wednesday, a result Adrian Heath called "embarrassing" and "not acceptable" at the team’s training session on Tuesday.

Seattle Sounders FC comes to Allianz Field on top of the Western Conference with 29 points, unbeaten in all 13 matches this season with an 8-0-5 record. That includes a 3-0-2 mark on the road.

Minnesota United had a seven match unbeaten streak snapped in that loss to Colorado. The Loons went 4-0-3 over that stretch to recover from an 0-4 start and get back in the Western Conference playoff picture. Minnesota United currently is in the No. 7 spot in the West at 15 points, with a 4-5-3 record.

Advertisement

The Loons have been able to have full capacity at Allianz Field since June 23, when they beat Austin FC 2-0.