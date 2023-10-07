MN United game blacked out on MLS streaming service due to strike

Fans trying to watch the Minnesota United on Major League Soccer's streaming service were met with a message saying the game couldn't be shown due to a workers' dispute.

The Loons' matchup against the LA Galaxy wasn't available on MLS Season Pass due to a strike launched by production workers on Saturday.

In a tweet, the Loons explained: "A group of non-MNUFC employees who are responsible for key elements of broadcast production at Allianz Field have chosen not to work tonight's game."

"The decision by these individuals will impact several areas of live production capabilities. Therefore, our match against the LA Galaxy will not be broadcast on MLS Season Pass."

Season Pass is a streaming service run through Apple TV that gives fans access to live Major League Soccer matches. While not on the streaming service, the game was livestreamed on the MLS website.

Union members announced the strike on Saturday, holding a picket in front of Allianz Field.