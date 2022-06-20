Fox 9 Sports Now: MLS Skills Challenge Tour bus hits Twin Cities

Minnesota United and Allianz Field are serving as the hosts for this year’s Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

Before some of the top soccer players in the world converge on the Twin Cities, local soccer fans can get a taste of what it’s like to compete on the big stage. Former U.S. Men’s National Team player Cobi Jones was in town late last week, promoting the MLS All-Stars Challenge Tour bus.

Between now and the MLS All-Star Game in August, the bus will be at various spots in the Twin Cities for events open to the public. Fans can try their luck at scoring a goal on their modified Skills Challenge event. The high-scorer after the last tour stop will get two tickets to the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, and get a chance to win $25,000 in the shooting event on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field.

"It’s about all those people that are sitting at home and watching games saying, ‘You know what, I can do that.’ Well, here’s your opportunity," Jones said.

The tour bus will make 11 stops in total.

"If you sign up, take your opportunity, if you get the high score throughout those stops, you will then have a chance to compete live in front of 50,000 fans during the Skills Challenge for a chance to win $25,000," tour officials said. "It’s a great tool for us to promote the All-Star Game and also help promote skills. It’s going to get people excited and energized, and give them a chance to act like one of the MLS All-Stars or Liga All-Stars."

The MLS All Stars will host La Liga All Stars on Aug. 10 at Allianz Field.