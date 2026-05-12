Minnesota Wild's Bill Guerin a finalist for NHL GM of the Year Award

The Brief Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild is a finalist for the NHL’s General Manager of the Year Award. Guerin’s leadership helped the Wild reach the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015. Chris MacFarland of Colorado and Pat Verbeek of Anaheim are also finalists.



Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin is in the spotlight as a finalist for the NHL’s top executive honor.

Bill Guerin a finalist for NHL GM honor

What we know:

The NHL announced that Guerin is a finalist for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, which recognizes the league’s top GM each season. This is the first time Guerin has been named a finalist for this award.

The Wild ranked seventh in the NHL in points during the regular season and advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015. Guerin made several key moves, including trading for defenseman Quinn Hughes, adding veterans like Bobby Brink, Nick Foligno, Michael McCarron and Jeff Petry at the trade deadline, signing Nico Sturm in free agency and acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from Detroit last summer.

Guerin’s leadership is credited with helping the Wild qualify for the playoffs in six of his seven seasons as general manager (2020-23, 2024-26), including back-to-back 100-point seasons for only the second time in franchise history.

Why you should care:

Guerin’s recognition highlights the Wild’s progress and the impact of roster decisions on the team’s success. The award is voted on by league general managers, NHL executives and media members after the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Wild’s playoff run and Guerin’s strategic moves have energized fans and brought national attention to Minnesota hockey.

Guerin’s career milestones, international achievements

The backstory:

Guerin is in his seventh season as the Wild’s general manager and third as president of hockey operations and GM. He was named the team’s fourth general manager on Aug. 21, 2019. Beyond the NHL, Guerin has worked as an executive on the international stage. He served as general manager for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, leading the team to its first gold medal since 1980. He also guided Team USA to a silver medal at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off.

The other side:

Chris MacFarland of Colorado and Pat Verbeek of Anaheim are also finalists for this year’s Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

Guerin’s ability to balance the team’s success with challenging salary cap restraints has been a key part of his tenure.

What we don't know:

The NHL has not announced when the winner of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will be revealed.