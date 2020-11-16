Minnesota Wild unveil retro jersey with North Stars colors for 2020-21 season

article

The Minnesota Wild will feature retro jerseys for part of the 2020-21 season, and they will pay tribute to the North Stars with their color scheme.

The National Hockey League partnered with Adidas and on Monday, unveiled Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for all 31 NHL teams. It’s the first time in NHL history that all 31 teams are participating in an alternate jersey program.

The Wild jersey features a combination of the North Stars’ 1978 jersey, with the current Wild crest. It marks the first time the North Stars’ green and gold color scheme will be worn by the Minnesota Wild. The Wild, and all other 30 NHL teams, will wear their retro color jerseys in multiple games for the upcoming season against old and new rivals. The exact match-ups will be announced at a later date.

The Adidas Reverse Retro program provides a new way for fans to enjoy the classic colors of their favorite NHL teams. Wild fans can pre-order the Minnesota jersey and the Minnesota Wild web site, and at the team’s Hockey Lodge stores at Xcel Energy Center and Southdale Mall.

The Wild Reverse Retro jersey will be on sale at The Hockey Lodge, Dec. 1-5. The Minnesota Wild Hockey Lodge locations will also carry the Reverse Retro design in knit hats and hoodies beginning Dec. 1. A limited-edition ’47 branded baseball hat, designed by Wild forward Zach Parise, featuring the North Stars colors is also available online and in stores now.