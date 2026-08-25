Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings finish preseason play at the Denver Broncos Friday night, and you can watch the game on FOX 9. You can also watch the game on FOX9.com and the FOX Local app. After Friday's game, the Vikings must trim their roster to 53 players by Sunday. The Vikings open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.



The Minnesota Vikings wrap up the NFL preseason Friday night at the Denver Broncos, and you can watch the game on FOX 9.

Vikings at Broncos: How to watch on FOX 9

Local perspective:

What: Vikings at Broncos, NFL Preseason Week 3

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Empower Field, Denver

TV: FOX 9

STREAM: FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL app

The Vikings and Denver Broncos will meet in the third and final preseason game Friday night at Empower Field. It’s the last chance for players fighting to make the 53-man roster to put game plays on tape, and for those who get cut, they’re hoping to land on the practice squad or get picked up by another team before the regular season starts.

Tune into Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 from 7 p.m. until kickoff as our crew previews the final preseason game. After the game, stay with FOX 9 for a Vikings Postgame Show.

Decisions loom for the Vikings

Why you should care:

After the Vikings and Broncos play Friday night, head coach Kevin O’Connell and company will have decisions to make for the initial 53-man roster. A majority of players who see the field Friday are unlikely to make the roster.

The big decision is the No. 2 quarterback spot, which is currently held by J.J. McCarthy. But has he done enough to earn it, or is Carson Wentz making a late push? After the preseason concludes, 16 days separate the Vikings from hosting the Green Bay Packers for Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota Vikings 2026 regular season schedule

Big picture view:

Here is the Vikings' 2026 regular season schedule in its entirety:

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: Sept. 20 at Chicago Bears, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 3: Sept. 27 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:05 p.m. (FOX 9)

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Miami Dolphins, 3:05 p.m. (FOX 9)

Week 5: Oct. 11 at New Orleans Saints, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Indianapolis Colts, Noon (CBS)

Week 8: Nov. 1 at Detroit Lions, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football, ESPN)

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Green Bay Packers, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football, NBC)

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Atlanta Falcons, Noon (FOX 9)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Carolina Panthers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: Dec. 10 at New England Patriots, 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime)

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Detroit Lions, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football, NBC)

Week 16: TBD vs. Washington Commanders, (TV TBD)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. New York Jets, Noon, (CBS)

Week 18: TBD vs. CHICAGO BEARS (TV TBD)

Trouble watching the game? Check your location settings

What you can do:

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