3 Turnovers, 13 penalties plague Vikings in 27-19 loss to Ravens

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-19 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to fall to 4-5 on the season, and 1-3 at home. The Vikings had three turnovers on the day, and committed 13 penalties. The Ravens scored 13 points off Minnesota turnovers.



As good as the Minnesota Vikings looked in a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions last week, the switch completely flipped in the opposite way against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings committed three turnovers, committed too many penalties and the defense got worn out in a 27-19 loss. They drop to 4-5 on the season at the midway point, and they're 1-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The big play

How it happened:

The big play was a sequence of Vikings’ mistakes that let the Ravens take the lead, and they never gave it back. J.J. McCarthy tried to hit Justin Jefferson on a deep throw on the first drive of the third quarter, but Jefferson fell and the pass was intercepted. The Ravens got a field goal out of it to take a 12-10 lead.

Myles Price fumbled the ensuing kickoff for the Vikings, and the Ravens picked it up. Justice Hill capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown, giving Baltimore a 19-10 lead. They extended the lead to 27-13 after Lamar Jackson hit Mark Andrews for a fourth quarter touchdown.

Penalties, turnovers plague Vikings

Why you should care:

The Vikings turned the ball over three times, with McCarthy throwing two interceptions. The offensive line also got flagged for eight false starts, and Dallas Turner got a questionable roughing the passer penalty. On the day, the Vikings committed 13 penalties for 102 yards.

The Ravens got 13 points off three Minnesota turnovers.

Does roughing the passer rule need to change?

Dig deeper:

Turner got a textbook sack on Lamar Jackson late in the first half, until it wasn’t. The hit drove Jackson to the turf, and with Turner finishing the tackle, he got flagged for roughing the passer.

It gave the Ravens 15 yards, enough room to end the first half with a field goal and get within 10-9. It was the type of flag that makes football fans want the roughing the passer criteria overhauled.

McCarthy’s rough day

What we know:

McCarthy had a tough game in his fourth NFL start. He finished 20-of-41 for 248 yards, one touchdown to Jalen Nailor and two interceptions. He was sacked once, and pressured throughout the game.

McCarthy continues to take lumps in his first season as the full-time starter.

Vikings lose Jonathan Greenard

Why you should care:

To add injury to the defeat, the Vikings lost Jonathan Greenard during the game to a shoulder injury. He did not return, and O'Connell said after the game he will be evaluated Monday. Greenard had two tackles and a pass defended in the game. For the season, he has 29 tackles and two sacks.

Chicago Bears next

What's next:

The Vikings look to go 3-0 in the NFC North Division with the Chicago Bears coming to Minneapolis next Sunday.