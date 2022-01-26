Minnesota Vikings RT Brian O’Neill named to NFL Pro Bowl

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday they’ll have a fourth player representing the team at the NFL Pro Bowl.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill was named to his first Pro Bowl, replacing the injured Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. O’Neill played every offensive snap in the 2021 season and helped Dalvin Cook lead the NFC in rushing with 1,159 yards. The Vikings’ offensive line, led in large part by O’Neill, allowed just 28 sacks on Kirk Cousins, which was the sixth-fewest in the NFL.

The Vikings signed O’Neill to a five-year extension in September of 2021. The deal, worth around $92 million, made him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

"I’m just happy to be here and be a part of this. I just love being here and being in the locker room with these guys, coming out to practice every day and just being a part of the organization. Getting to play for this team is a privilege, I’m just happy to keep doing it," O’Neill said back in September.

The Vikings took O’Neill in the second round, No. 62 overall, of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s started 58 of his 62 career games, and has started two playoff games. O’Neill joins Justin Jefferson, Cook and Harrison Smith in the Pro Bowl.