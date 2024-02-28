Vikings receive No. 2 ranking in NFL on players’ survey

article

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines last offseason when they earned the No. 1 ranking in the NFL on the league’s report card, submitted by the players’ association.

They nearly repeated this year. In a survey among 1,700 players, the Vikings and their ownership group ranked No. 2 in the NFL, behind only the Miami Dolphins. The survey assesses 11 categories – Treatment of families, Food/Cafeteria, Nutrition, Locker Room, Training Room, Training Staff, Weight Room, Strength Coaches, Team Travel, Head Coach and Ownership.

Here is how the Vikings’ grades break down:

The Vikings got an A+ for head coach Kevin O’Connell, and the ownership group led by Zygi Wilf.

The Vikings got an As in Treatment of Families, Nutritionist, Locker Room, Weight Room and Strength Coaches. That’s an A+ or A in seven of the 11 categories. TCO Performance Center is among the top training facilities in the NFL, with a state-of-the-art weight room and fully-stocked cafeteria for players. O’Connell led the Vikings to an NFC North Division title in his first season, and the Wilf family has not been shy about spending money to bring in top players.

The Vikings have a daycare inside U.S. Bank Stadium, so young kids can be a part of the gameday experience. Families are also often welcome for several days at training camp, and many attend the team’s annual night practice.

The Vikings got an A- in Team Travel, and the Training Room.

They got a B+ in Food/Cafeteria, and their lowest grade, a B, came in Training Staff. The biggest shakeup in that department came in late January, when the Vikings parted ways with Head Athletic Trainer Uriah Myrie. He replaced Eric Sugarman in 2022.

According to the NFLPA survey, which is anonymous, the Vikings have "separated themselves in their own tier as a world-class NFL workplace. Their facilities, staff, and workplace experience all come highly-rated thanks to a willingness to invest by owner Zygi Wilf.

The other nugget that became national news last year? The Arizona Cardinals make their players pay for their meals daily at the team facility.

The Green Bay Packers came in right behind the Vikings at No. 2. For the second straight year, the Washington Commanders came in last at No. 32.