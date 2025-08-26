Minnesota Twins open 2026 regular season at Baltimore March 26
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday released their schedule for the 2026 regular season.
Opening Day
What we know:
Opening Day for the Twins is March 26 against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. That’s the earliest season-opener for the Twins in franchise history. Last year, the Twins opened the regular season on March 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
It’s the fifth time the Twins have opened against the Orioles, and the third straight season they’ve opened on the road.
Twins 2026 home opener
Why you should care:
The Twins’ 2026 home opener is set for April 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field.
Tidbits from the Twins 2026 schedule
Dig deeper:
- The Twins will have 17 home games in the month of April. Major League Baseball is taking a gamble that the weather will allow for the Twins to play half of their first month on their home field.
- The Twins face the New York Yankees and Yankee Stadium July 3-5.
- The Twins will head to Wrigley Field to face the Chicago Cubs July 17-19.
- The Twins host the Milwaukee Brewers May 15-17 at Target Field.
- The Twins have two nine-game homestands, May 12-20 against the Marlins, Brewers and Astros, and Aug. 10-20 against the Orioles, Phillies and Braves.
- The Twins longest road trip of the season is 10 games, May 22-31, against the Red Sox, White Sox and Pirates.
- The Twins host the Yankees Sept. 14-16 at Target Field.
- The Twins end the regular season with a three-game series against the Texas Rangers, Sept. 25-27.