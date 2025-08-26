Minnesota Twins open 2026 regular season at Baltimore March 26

The Brief The Minnesota Twins open the 2026 regular season March 26 at the Baltimore Orioles. The Twins' home opener is set for April 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Twins head to Yankee Stadium and Wrigley Field in July, and host the Milwaukee Brewers in May.



The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday released their schedule for the 2026 regular season.

Opening Day

What we know:

Opening Day for the Twins is March 26 against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. That’s the earliest season-opener for the Twins in franchise history. Last year, the Twins opened the regular season on March 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

It’s the fifth time the Twins have opened against the Orioles, and the third straight season they’ve opened on the road.

Twins 2026 home opener

Why you should care:

The Twins’ 2026 home opener is set for April 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field.

Tidbits from the Twins 2026 schedule

