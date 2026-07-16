Minnesota Twins 2027 schedule released: Opening Day is March 25 at Kansas City

The Brief The Minnesota Twins will open the 2027 season on March 25 at Kansas City and host their home opener April 2 against Tampa Bay. The team will play all 29 other MLB teams, with 24 interleague games at Target Field. The Twins wrap up the regular season at home with series against San Francisco and Detroit in September.



The Minnesota Twins have unveiled their 2027 regular season schedule, giving fans an early look at key dates and match-ups for the team’s 67th season.

Twins set for earliest Opening Day

What we know:

The Twins will kick off the 2027 campaign with their earliest Opening Day ever, playing the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, March 25 at Kauffman Stadium.

The home opener at Target Field is set for Friday, April 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Minnesota will play six games in March, the most ever for the club in that month. The team will also open the season on the road for the fifth straight year and the 14th time in the last 18 seasons.

The Twins’ April schedule is loaded with 16 home games, including visits from the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres. Minnesota will play 44 of its 81 home games between Memorial Day and Labor Day, featuring summer series against the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Twins will wrap up the regular season at home, hosting the San Francisco Giants from Sept. 21-23 and the Detroit Tigers from Sept. 24-26. The 2027 schedule features two long home stands in June — seven games each — against teams like the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

The team’s longest road trip will stretch nine games and 10 days from May 28-June 6, with stops in Toronto, Detroit and Atlanta.

Minnesota faces each American League Central rival 13 times, splitting home and away games with the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals.

Interleague slate brings big names to Target Field

By the numbers:

The Twins will play 24 interleague games at home in 2027, hosting the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants.

Minnesota will also travel to face National League teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins. The annual "Rivalry Weekend" series against the Milwaukee Brewers will be played in Milwaukee from July 16-18, while the Cubs visit Target Field July 23-25.

The full breakdown of opponents includes 13 games each against AL Central rivals, six or seven games against other American League teams and three games each against National League clubs. The Twins’ schedule reflects MLB’s balanced format, with every team facing all 29 other clubs at least once.

The backstory:

Minnesota’s March 25 Opening Day is the earliest in franchise history, just one day earlier than 2026. The Twins have opened in Kansas City three times in the last five seasons and five times overall against the Royals in Missouri.

The team also played Opening Day in Kansas City against the Athletics in 1962 and 1966. The Twins’ schedule is subject to change, but fans can expect a mix of marquee matchups, historic rivalries and a packed summer at Target Field.

What we don't know:

The times for each game and details about promotional events or ticket sales have not been released yet.