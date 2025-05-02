Timberwolves await next playoff opponent: What you need to know

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the Western Conference Semifinals after knocking off LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the L.A. Lakers. The Timberwolves will face either the Houston Rockets, or Golden State Warriors next. If the Warriors advance, the Timberwolves would host Games 1 and 2 next week at Target Center.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the Western Conference Semifinals for the second straight year, after knocking off LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the L.A. Lakers in five games.

Now, they get some rest and wait for their next playoff opponent. It will either be the Golden State Warriors, or Houston Rockets. The two teams meet in Game 6 of their series Friday night, and the Warriors have a 3-2 advantage.

If you’re a Timberwolves fan, you probably want the Rockets to win Friday. It would force a Game 7, and their playoff series wouldn’t start until next Tuesday. If the Warriors win Friday, it would start Monday.

Why you want the Wolves to face the Warriors

What we know:

First off, the Timberwolves would have home court in the series if the Warriors move on. Minnesota is the No. 6 seed, and Golden State is the No. 7 seed. That means Games 1 and 2 would be next week at Target Center.

If the Rockets/Warriors series goes seven games, the winner will have some tired legs for Game 1, regardless of where or when it is. The Timberwolves went 1-3 against the Warriors in the regular season. If they close out the Rockets Friday night, the Timberwolves would host Game 1 Monday night. If the series goes seven games, Game 1 will be Tuesday.

They still have Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and they added old friend Jimmy Butler via trade.

What about the Rockets?

Why you should care:

The Houston Rockets finished the regular season 52-30 and earned the No. 2 seed for the Western Conference Playoffs. If they take the Warriors to seven games and advance, Game 1 against the Timberwolves would be on Tuesday in Houston.

The Timberwolves and Rockets split their regular season series, with two wins each.

If the Rockets advance, the Timberwolves will need Rudy Gobert to step up against Alperen Sengun. The Rockets also feature Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green.

Western Conference bracket

The other side:

On the other side of the bracket, the Oklahoma City Thunder is the No. 1 seed and already swept the Memphis Grizzlies 4-0.

The L.A. Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets Thursday night to force a Game 7 Saturday night. That winner advances to face the Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Timberwolves playoff tickets for the Western Conference Semifinals went on sale at noon Friday.