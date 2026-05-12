Victor Wembanyama dominates as Timberwolves lose Game 5 to Spurs, 126-97

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals 126-97 to the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night. The Timberwolves' offense struggled, while Victor Wembanyama had 27 points and 17 rebounds after his Game 4 ejection. Game 6 is set for Friday night at Target Center, and the Timberwolves need a win to extend their season.



The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season is on the line after a 126-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals Tuesday night.

The Spurs take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, and the Timberwolves need a win in Game 6 Friday night to keep their season alive. Minnesota gave up a 30-12 run to end the third quarter, and never recovered.

"Our defense was just cratered, we gave up 30 points in the last six minutes of the third quarter. A lot of it was just ball contain. Offensively found stuff that was working, then we just started breaking off plays. That’s my job, I gotta get us back on track, that’s on me," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the loss.

Victor Wembanyama starts fast

Why you should care:

After getting ejected for elbowing Naz Reid early in the second quarter of Game 5, Victor Wembanyama got off to a fast start in Game 6. He had 18 points and six rebounds in the first quarter, and 21 points and 11 rebounds in the half as the Spurs built a 59-47 halftime lead.

Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three rebounds, and his length on defense made the Timberwolves uncomfortable most of the night.

"Tonight some of the stuff Wemby was doing you can’t have too much of an answer for it. You just kind of hope he misses, but he came out hot, he made a bunch of shots. Game plan mistakes that we keep making, and it’s too late in the series to make these mistakes," Timberwolves' guard Anthony Edwards said.

"He’s one of the best players in the league. I always say at playoff time, the best players rise to the occasion. At any given moment, they can go off. Wemby, he came out with that mindset, he made some easy ones and the basket looks big for him. When you’re a good player, at any given moment you can break out," Timberwolves' guard Ayo Dosunmu said.

Spurs answer Wolves third quarter burst

The key sequence:

The Timberwolves started the third quarter on a 14-2 run to tie the game 61-61. The Spurs answered with an 11-2 run to take a 72-63 lead. The Spurs out-scored the Timberwolves 30-12 over the final eight minutes to lead 91-73 at the end of three.

The Timberwolves trailed by as many as 20 in the second half, and Keldon Johnson gave the Spurs a burst with 21 points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench. Every time the Timberwolves made a push in the second half, the Spurs had an answer.

Dylan Harper put Game 5 away, hammering a dunk for a 108-91 Spurs' lead with five minutes left in regulation.

Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert struggle in loss

Dig deeper:

After being so effective in the Timberwolves' series win over the Denver Nuggets, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert struggled in Game 5 Tuesday night. Randle and Gobert combined for 21 points on 7-of-21 shooting. Gobert made only one shot from the floor. Randle finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but didn't get his offense going until the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Jaden McDaniels spent most of the game in foul trouble, and still managed to score 17 points.

Game 6 set for Friday night

What's next:

The Timberwolves trail the best-of-seven series 3-2, and need a win in Game 6 Friday night at Target Center to force a decisive Game 7 back in San Antonio. Tip time is set for 8:30 p.m., and it will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.