Minnesota high school football star Trey Lance gets fresh start with Cowboys

Former western Minnesota high school football star Trey Lance is being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, the team confirmed on Saturday.

Lance, who played in Marshall, Minnesota as a teen before going on to North Dakota State for college, is in his third year in the NFL. So far, he has only seen limited time on the field after being taken with the third overall pick in the 2021 draft by the 49ers.

Coming out of an FCS school, scouts and experts saw Lance as a "project" quarterback with a boatload of raw talent. Many experts expected it would take time for Lance to adjust to the NFL but many believed he had sky-high potential. But, that potential wasn't enough to sway Niners staff, as the team moved on from Lance before the start of his third regular season.

According to reports, Lance was looking for the opportunity to earn backup quarterback duties with San Francisco this season. However, in training camp, Lance was edged out by veteran quarterback Sam Darnold. Suprise star Brock Purdy, who had a breakout rookie campaign after being drafted in just the 7th round in 2022, will be the team's starter.

Lance, who was named the Week 1 starter in 2022, was

According to reports, Lance will be moved to Dallas for a fourth-round pick. It will be an underwhelming return for the Niners, who gave up three first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up nine spots to draft Lance in 2021.

With the Cowboys, barring injuries, there will be no rush for Lance to step on the field. He will get the opportunity to learn the game from established starter Dak Prescott. His main competition for the backup job with Dallas is expected to be sixth-year reserve quarterback Cooper Rush.

At age 23, Lance still has plenty of time to develop into the quarterback many thought he could be when he was drafted.