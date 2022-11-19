Gophers fall to Iowa on Senior Day 13-10, lose 8th straight to Hawkeyes

article

Floyd of Rosedale is heading back to Iowa City for an eighth straight year after the University of Minnesota football team lost a heartbreaker to the Hawkeyes, 13-10 on a frigid Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

That’s despite a historic performance from Mo Ibrahim. On Senior Day for Minnesota, the sixth-year senior had 39 carries for stadium record 263 yards and one touchdown. It was his 19th straight 100-yard game. But as it often does with the Iowa defense, the result came down to turnovers. Ibrahim had 14 carries alone on a fourth quarter drive, but fumbled at the Iowa 9-yard line with 5:07 left in regulation, and the Hawkeyes recovered.

The Gophers got the ball back, but Lemeke Brockington bobbled an Athan Kaliakmanis pass that was intercepted by star linebacker Jack Campbell. It set up Drew Stevens’ game-winning field goal from 21 yards out with 28 seconds to play.

Temperatures hovered in the teens all afternoon, and with winds gusting to around 20 miles per hour, all 23 points in the game were scored when the team had the wind at its back.

Sixth-year senior Tanner Morgan missed his second straight game with an upper body injury. Kaliakmanis got his third start of the season, and went 7-of-15 passing for 87 yards. The Gophers had their chances in the second half with the game tied 10-10, but two turnovers to the Hawkeyes were the difference.

Quarterback Spencer Petras, who has had an up-and-down season for the Hawkeyes, finished 15-of-22 passing for 221 yards, and a 1-yard rushing touchdown as the Hawkeyes built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The Gophers should've had a 14-10 lead at the half, but Kaliakmanis didn't see an open Brevyn Spann-Ford for what would've been a touchdown late in the half, followed by a 34-yard field goal try from Matthew Trickett that missed wide right.

PJ Fleck drops to 0-6 against Iowa, in what was arguably his best chance to beat the Hawkeyes yet. The Gophers have a three-game win streak snapped, and fall to 7-4 on the season. Minnesota has not beaten Iowa since 2014.

The loss also eliminates the Gophers from Big Ten West title contention. They needed to beat Iowa and Wisconsin, and have Illinois and Purdue each lose one of their final two games. Illinois lost to Michigan on Saturday, but Purdue beat Northwestern.

It's a devastating loss for a program that entered the 2022 season with aspirations of playing for a Big Ten championship in Indianapolis.

The Gophers close out the regular season at Wisconsin next Saturday, and then learn their bowl destination.