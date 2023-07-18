Minnesota getting Arena Football League franchise in 2024

article

The Arena Football League announced on Tuesday a franchise is coming to Minnesota in 2024.

League officials announced 16 teams that will play 10 regular season games before the playoffs. Minnesota is one of the 16 franchises, though where the team will be based remains unknown. Other locations to get teams include Boise, Austin, Chicago, Louisiana, California, Colorado, Ohio, Orlando, Oregon, St. Louis, Tallahassee, Washington, West Texas, Philadelphia and Tennessee.

The AFL will be run by new Commissioner Lee Hutton III, a Minnesota-based attorney who once played football for the University of Minnesota.

The Arena Football League features games played on a 50-yard field that’s played indoors. The game typically is fast-paced, features explosive plays and higher scores compared to the NFL. Kurt Warner, a Super Bowl winner and NFL MVP, got his pro football start in the Arena Football League.

The league started in 1987 and went for 22 seasons before going bankrupt. It returned in 2010 and lasted 10 seasons before going bankrupt again. It returns in 2024.

Stay tuned for more details about the 2024 season, including where the Minnesota team will be based.