Minnesota football fans elated after Vikings, Gophers win

Minnesota football fans didn’t have much time to catch their breath this weekend.

The Gophers football team secured a historic win at home against the #11 University of Southern California Trojans on Saturday night. Then, early Sunday morning, the Vikings kept their win streak alive, triumphing in London against the New York Jets.

"The fact that it’s in London is cool. I did have to get up early for this game," Maximilian Streitz said. "It’s awesome to see it's packed at 8:30 in the morning at a bar in Minneapolis."

"In the preseason we were talking about maybe getting off to a one and four start, so walking out five and zero gives you a really good feeling about the chance of making the post season," Streitz continued.

"If Sam Darnold plays like he does, we’re going to the Super Bowl," Jack Johnson finished.

At Huntington Bank Stadium Saturday night, there was just as much to celebrate.

"People were just really excited to see Minnesota beat USC. You need big wins like this, for this program to move forward, to row this boat forward," Brody Herman said. "It feels good to get a win over a ranked opponent. To rush the field and see the bright lights of Huntington Bank Stadium. It’s sensational."