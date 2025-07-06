Minnesota Aurora FC wins first-ever Central Conference Championship

article

The Brief Minnesota Aurora FC has won their first-ever Central Conference Championship, against Kings Hammer FC Sunday evening. The Aurora won 1-0 against Kings Hammer, and will now advance to the USL W-League National Semifinals. The team's next game will be on Saturday, July 12 at 7 p.m. CT.



Minnesota Aurora FC has secured their first-ever Central Conference Championship Sunday evening.

Aurora wins Central Conference Championship

What we know:

Aurora won the Central Conference Championship for the first time. They defeated Kings Hammer FC 1-0, and are advancing to the the USL W-League National Semifinals.

The team will host the winner of the Utah United vs. Stockton Cargo match on Saturday, July 12 at TCO Stadium.

Aurora's Saige Wimes scored the game-winning goal against Kings Hammer, which was her fifth goal of the season.

During the regular season, the Aurora was undefeated at home and only allowed one goal.

The match on July 12 will mark the team's first home playoff match since their inaugural season in 2022.